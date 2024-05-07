Another farmer dies at Shambhu border; 3rd death in 4 days

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, May 7
Another farmer died at a protest site on Shambhu Border on Tuesday.
He was identified as Jaswant Singh (70), a resident of Shahbazpur village in Tarn Taran.
Farmers at the protest site said that he had gone to sleep last night, but did not wake up in the morning. Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher said that the body of the farmer has been rushed the hospital in Rajpura for medical investigation.
Jaswant Singh is survived by his wife Balwinder Kaur and three children, including a son and two daughters.
He is the 20th farmers to have died since the protest began at Shambhu border of on February 13. In past four days, three farmers, including a woman farmer, have died.
Surinderpal Singh (65), died while protesting against BJP candidate Preneet Kaur at Sehra village in Rajpura on May 4. Farmer Balwinder Kaur of Tarn Taran died during the ‘rail roko’ protest at the Shambhu railway station on Sunday.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea LIVE: Supreme Court questions ED over delay in probe, asks for case files before Delhi CM's arrest
The bench also asked why relevant direct questions were not ...
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; 10.81 per cent voter turnout in first two hours
In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams' 3rd space mission called off due to technical glitch
A valve snag in the rocket's upper stage forced mission man...
‘I cannot leave the film industry...’: BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut on working in Bollywood
The BJP has fielded Kangana from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi in...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul
The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...