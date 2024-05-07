Another farmer dies at Shambhu border; 3rd death in 4 days

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, May 7

Another farmer died at a protest site on Shambhu Border on Tuesday.

He was identified as Jaswant Singh (70), a resident of Shahbazpur village in Tarn Taran.

Farmers at the protest site said that he had gone to sleep last night, but did not wake up in the morning. Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher said that the body of the farmer has been rushed the hospital in Rajpura for medical investigation.

Jaswant Singh is survived by his wife Balwinder Kaur and three children, including a son and two daughters.

He is the 20th farmers to have died since the protest began at Shambhu border of on February 13. In past four days, three farmers, including a woman farmer, have died.

Surinderpal Singh (65), died while protesting against BJP candidate Preneet Kaur at Sehra village in Rajpura on May 4. Farmer Balwinder Kaur of Tarn Taran died during the ‘rail roko’ protest at the Shambhu railway station on Sunday.

