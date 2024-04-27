2 Chandigarh officials arrested for graft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

A Junior Engineer (JE) and a Head Draftsman of the UT Estate Office have been arrested by the Vigilance Cell for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15,000.

Vigilance officials said they received a complaint that the accused were demanding a bribe in lieu of inspection of violation removal and its clearance. After verifying the complaint, vigilance sleuths laid a trap and nabbed Bipin Bagga, posted as Head Draftsman in the building branch, while allegedly taking Rs 15,000 in bribe at his office.

Officials claimed that Bagga was accepting the bribe on behalf of JE Vishnu Kumar. Subsequently, the JE was also arrested.

A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of IPC has been registered at the Vigilance Cell. The vigilance sleuths also conducted searches at the houses of both accused.

