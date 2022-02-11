Foods to Improve Growth and Immunity in Children – By Nutritionist Harpreet Pasricha

Foods to Improve Growth and Immunity in Children – By Nutritionist Harpreet Pasricha

Childhood nutrition is a hot topic and with all good reasons. Not only does healthy eating affect a child’s wellbeing, but it also impacts his or her health in the future.

Nutritionist Harpreet Pasricha agrees that childhood obesity is increasing and conditions such as high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes which were only associated with adults are being seen in younger children.

The story isn't all doom and gloom. By feeding our children nutritious meals, encouraging them to exercise, and showing them how to make healthy food choices, we can make a huge investment in their future good health and happiness.

WHAT DO CHILDREN NEED?

According to Nutritionist Pasricha “By the time children start school, they need high energy and nutritious diets because of their rapid growth  spurts and all the running around. In fact, they need a lot more energy and nutrients for their body size as compared to adults. But This does not mean, that you should feed your child junk food or sugary snacks. Children require a well-balanced diet to grow, increase immunity, gut health, and vision, among other things.”

The food groups listed below should be included in your child's diet to aid immunity and growth:

• Protein Foods: Protein-rich foods are important to promote growth and build/repair body tissue. Few sources of protein are fish, eggs, dairy, beans, lentils, nuts, tofu, quinoa, amaranth, etc.

• Dairy Products: Dairy products supply calcium to the body, which aids in the formation of healthy bones. Foods like paneer, cheese, curd should be included.

• Healthy Fats: Healthy fats are an important source of energy and growth. It also helps in brain development, skin health, and digestion.

Nuts and seeds, homemade ghee/butter, avocado, and coconut are some of the food’s rich in healthy fats.

Fruit and Vegetables: Fruits and vegetables provide essential nutrients to improve immunity and fight oxidative stress. Children should consume at least five servings of fruit and vegetables every day. They're a good source of vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, and fiber. Include a variety of vegetables in various colours, as well as local and seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Iron-rich Foods: Foods rich in iron help in the production of haemoglobin and

red blood cells, build concentration and regulate body temperature. Some

sources of iron are non-veg foods, whole grains, green leafy vegetables, dry

fruits, sprouts, etc.

Now that you know the foods you should include in your child's diet, here are

some suggestions by Nutritionist Harpreet Pasricha to help your children

consume them.

Tips to help children Eat Healthily:

1. Set a Good Example: If you skip breakfast, eat lunch on the run, and tuck into takeaways in front of the television, don’t be surprised if your child wants to do the same. Set a right example by eating the right foods and eating without using gadgets.

2. Begin the Day with a Wholesome Breakfast: Always make time for breakfast, even if it means getting up fifteen minutes earlier. Nutritionist Pasricha says that a wholesome breakfast not only improves

concentration but also makes children less likely to want to snack on unhealthy foods during the morning. Ideally, a healthy, sustaining breakfast should have a combination of complex carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fat and not just carbohydrates. For example, you could give your child ragi porridge, chapatti with eggs, poha/ upma with peanuts and peas, besan cheela with curd.

3. Encourage Children to Help in the Kitchen: Let them choose a recipe, shop for the ingredients with you, and help you cook the dish. Start with quick and simple dishes like a sandwich, Kathi rolls, tasty stir-fries, etc.

Allowing children to assist in the preparation of meals offers them a feeling of accomplishment, encourages them to try new foods, demonstrates that cooking is enjoyable, and creates interest in healthy eating.

Family Mealtimes: Make mealtimes more comfortable by attempting to eat meals together at the table rather than on trays in front of the television or other electronic devices. Not only is it better for their digestion, but it also gives you all an opportunity to talk together.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

2
Patiala

Punjab Assembly poll: Sanour AAP candidate booked for 'false affidavit'

3
Nation

Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row

4
Nation

With 11.79% positivity rate, Himachal among few states of concern

5
Chandigarh

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

6
Nation

Supreme Court reinstates judicial officer who quit accusing judge of sexual harassment

7
Entertainment

Here is how Karan Kundrra believes girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash has 'ruined his image', says 'mere career ki dhajjiya uda di'

8
Haryana

Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap

9
Haryana

2 kiled as roof of Gurugram high-rise caves in

10
Punjab Campaign Trail

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Amritsar: Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab’s political scene
Amritsar

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Top Stories

Quad foreign ministers resolve to keep Indo-Pacific free from coercion

Quad foreign ministers discuss Russia's role in Ukraine crisis, resolve to keep Indo-Pacific free from coercion

Joint statement makes veiled criticism of Pakistan

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

Justice Bains had remained a judge of the Punjab and Haryana...

Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com

Twitter back online after software glitch disrupts services

"We've fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines f...

Plea filed in Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court order on hijab row

Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row

CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...

Hijab row: Karnataka HC requests state government to reopen schools, says no to Hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...

Cities

View All

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

A triangular contest on the cards in Tarn Taran segment

BJP Amritsar East candidate Jagmohan Raju files complaint with EC, alleges violations

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Hopeful of repeating its '89 feat, Simranjit Singh Mann's Akali Dal fighting for open trade with Pakistan

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

Panchkula: Assamese woman accuses Haryana IPS officer’s wife of torture, confinement, bonded labour

Chandigarh records 95 new Covid cases, 3 fatalities

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

Chandigarh allows offline classes in schools from February 14

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

‘Tusi buss sade bande nu jita ke MLA bana deyo, mantri banana mera kum hai’

Punjabh CM Channi has a promise of Cabinet berth for all candidates

Man gets death for raping minor

Joining still on hold, Congress boasts of giving jobs to 1,158 assistant professors in Punjab

NRI woman's handbag with cash & gold stolen from Jalandhar's supermarket

BJP mobilises cadre for PM Modi's Jalandhar rally on February 14

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi in Dakha

Delay in elevated road project from Samrala Chowk to MC limits on Ferozepur Road troubles residents, bizmen

March held in Ludhiana to make environment main poll agenda

5 die, 69 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Month on, booster dose gets poor response in Ludhiana district

Sanour AAP candidate booked for ‘false affidavit’

Punjab Assembly poll: Sanour AAP candidate booked for 'false affidavit'

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 25 per cent candidates in fray have criminal cases in Patiala district

300 inoculated at Punjabi University vaccination camp

Volunteers to help elderly, pregnant women voters at polling booths in Patiala district