Foods to Improve Growth and Immunity in Children – By Nutritionist Harpreet Pasricha

Childhood nutrition is a hot topic and with all good reasons. Not only does healthy eating affect a child’s wellbeing, but it also impacts his or her health in the future.

Nutritionist Harpreet Pasricha agrees that childhood obesity is increasing and conditions such as high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes which were only associated with adults are being seen in younger children.

The story isn't all doom and gloom. By feeding our children nutritious meals, encouraging them to exercise, and showing them how to make healthy food choices, we can make a huge investment in their future good health and happiness.

WHAT DO CHILDREN NEED?

According to Nutritionist Pasricha “By the time children start school, they need high energy and nutritious diets because of their rapid growth spurts and all the running around. In fact, they need a lot more energy and nutrients for their body size as compared to adults. But This does not mean, that you should feed your child junk food or sugary snacks. Children require a well-balanced diet to grow, increase immunity, gut health, and vision, among other things.”

The food groups listed below should be included in your child's diet to aid immunity and growth:

• Protein Foods: Protein-rich foods are important to promote growth and build/repair body tissue. Few sources of protein are fish, eggs, dairy, beans, lentils, nuts, tofu, quinoa, amaranth, etc.

• Dairy Products: Dairy products supply calcium to the body, which aids in the formation of healthy bones. Foods like paneer, cheese, curd should be included.

• Healthy Fats: Healthy fats are an important source of energy and growth. It also helps in brain development, skin health, and digestion.

Nuts and seeds, homemade ghee/butter, avocado, and coconut are some of the food’s rich in healthy fats.

Fruit and Vegetables: Fruits and vegetables provide essential nutrients to improve immunity and fight oxidative stress. Children should consume at least five servings of fruit and vegetables every day. They're a good source of vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, and fiber. Include a variety of vegetables in various colours, as well as local and seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Iron-rich Foods: Foods rich in iron help in the production of haemoglobin and

red blood cells, build concentration and regulate body temperature. Some

sources of iron are non-veg foods, whole grains, green leafy vegetables, dry

fruits, sprouts, etc.

Now that you know the foods you should include in your child's diet, here are

some suggestions by Nutritionist Harpreet Pasricha to help your children

consume them.

Tips to help children Eat Healthily:

1. Set a Good Example: If you skip breakfast, eat lunch on the run, and tuck into takeaways in front of the television, don’t be surprised if your child wants to do the same. Set a right example by eating the right foods and eating without using gadgets.

2. Begin the Day with a Wholesome Breakfast: Always make time for breakfast, even if it means getting up fifteen minutes earlier. Nutritionist Pasricha says that a wholesome breakfast not only improves

concentration but also makes children less likely to want to snack on unhealthy foods during the morning. Ideally, a healthy, sustaining breakfast should have a combination of complex carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fat and not just carbohydrates. For example, you could give your child ragi porridge, chapatti with eggs, poha/ upma with peanuts and peas, besan cheela with curd.

3. Encourage Children to Help in the Kitchen: Let them choose a recipe, shop for the ingredients with you, and help you cook the dish. Start with quick and simple dishes like a sandwich, Kathi rolls, tasty stir-fries, etc.

Allowing children to assist in the preparation of meals offers them a feeling of accomplishment, encourages them to try new foods, demonstrates that cooking is enjoyable, and creates interest in healthy eating.

Family Mealtimes: Make mealtimes more comfortable by attempting to eat meals together at the table rather than on trays in front of the television or other electronic devices. Not only is it better for their digestion, but it also gives you all an opportunity to talk together.