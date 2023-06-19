Here’s How To Flush Meth Out Of Your System To Pass Any Type Of Drug Test

If you’re using meth then obviously you don’t want to get caught. It can have huge impacts on everything in your life if it’s detected on a drug test. So learning how to flush meth out of your system, or at least hide it, is essential.

This complete guide on how to pass a drug test with methamphetamine in your system is going to tell you everything you need to know.

We will cover strategies for passing oral, urine, and hair drug tests when you haven’t meth in your body.

I’ll talk about getting clean properly, by learning how to flush meth out of your system, and cover strategies for concealing/masking its presence instead.

The strategies will use these high-quality drug test avoidance products

How Long Does Meth Stay In Your System?

How long does meth stay in your system is a variable question that’s tough to answer.

How old you are, how much you take, other things you use, your health, diet, exercise, state of mind, frequency of dosing, all come into play here.

Meth half life calculations range from just nine hours through to 24 hours, which is a huge variance. So the truth is nobody 100% knows because of the different types and strengths.

Plus, when they talk about average elimination times, they are mostly talking about occasional users. Someone using it once or twice per week, will generally be clean after four days.

But that doesn’t account for people using it every day at high doses, for example. The more you take, and the more frequently, along with poorer health, will mean slower elimination, more build up, and a longer time to get clean.

If you’re facing a drug test and your regular meth user (or any other type of drug), then if you have used in the past seven days, then you should assume you’ll test positive.

How Long As Meth Stay In Urine?

As I’ve just said, meth is usually detectable for around four or five days for most types of drug test, including a urine test.

However, we can’t just say that meth stays in your urine for 4-5 days, because it could be far longer if you are a regular user.

For a urine drug test, if you have used any type of drug in the past seven days, then you should play it safe and assume that you would test positive.

How To Detox From Meth (How To Flush Meth Out Of Your System)

It’s perfectly possible to learn how to detox from meth as quickly as possible. You simply need to do a natural detox:

Eat lean and small meals

Cut out all the rubbish

Drink plenty of water

Exercise and sweat every day

Don’t take drugs

Don’t drink alcohol

Doing all that will allow your body to remove toxins with peak efficiency. But it’s still going to take you around a week to flush meth out of your system.

It’s also unlikely if you are using meth that the process seems particularly appealing to you, even if it’s only for a week. So what is the best alternative strategy to going completely cold turkey?

Best Combo Strategy: Detox & Detox Drinks For Meth

The best combo strategy, that has a little bit of detoxification pain, but far less than doing a complete cold turkey detox, is the combo of a natural detox accelerated by detox pills, and a detox drink that masks any remaining ones on the day of your test.

This is the process you’ll need to follow:

As long as you can before your test, start natural detoxification. Even three or four days will allow your body plenty of time to start pushing out toxins and lowering the total amount in your body. Hell, even a day or two will help a lot. On the day of your test, 90 minutes before you leave, use a good quality detox drink like Rescue Cleanse or Mega Clean. This will mask the few remaining toxins. Just before you leave, ensure that you do a home drug test so that you can see if you are actually clean and the toxins are masked.

What you’re doing here is lowering the amount of toxins in your body as much as you can, which leaves less flowing out of the body on the day of your test.

You’ll then mask the remaining few with a detox drink. Because there is less in your body, they will do a better job of pushing out those passing through your kidneys and into your bladder faster. This creates a gap in the toxin flow of a few hours during which you will definitely test clean.

The longer period of detoxification you can do, the better it will be. But here’s how to make it even better.

During the detoxification period, use Toxin Rid pills. These can push out toxins at 50% or faster than you can achieve naturally.

They do course lengths from a single day through to 10 days. So, even a one, two, or three day course will push out a ton more toxins, leaving far less work for the detox drink to do on the day of your test.

So, Toxin Rid pills, accelerating a natural detox, and masking the rest on the day of your test with Rescue Cleanse, is probably the best strategy you can learn on how to flush meth out of your system, and then hide any remaining metabolites.

Toxin Rid detox pills can be bought direct from Test Clear.

The Best Way To Pass A Urine Drug Test For Meth Is To Use Synthetic Urine

You don’t have to worry about how long does meth stay in urine if you use synthetic urine to pass your test.

Don’t worry, it’s really easy to do if the test is unsupervised, which the vast majority are.

The only time an observed/supervised test would happen would be with warning. It could be for a previous failed drug test, for law enforcement, cessation programs, or some other special circumstance, but you would know in advance.

So, if it’s an unsupervised test, then high-quality fake urine is the way to go because it works like a charm every time.

All you have to do is make sure you submit it within the correct temperature range, and use the best quality fake urine to get through the validity checks and pass any human scrutiny.

Quick Luck is the best fake urine on the market. It’s not cheap, but you get you pay for:

Contains urea, uric acid, creatinine

Contains a total of 14 chemicals found in urine

Looks, froths, and smells like urine

Within the correct pH and specific gravity ranges

Doesn’t rely on a heatpad for heat maintenance

Apart from the fact this is complex, and will fool visual scrutiny, what I really love about Quick Luck is the fact that you don’t have to rely on a heatpad.

I failed a drug test once with fake urine that had a heatpad. I was young and naïve, and I didn’t check the temperature. The heatpad failed, and had cooled the sample. That meant it didn’t even get over the first hurdle of testing.

With Quick Luck there just isn’t that problem. The heat activator powder dissolves in the liquid. As it does so, it agitates the liquid and raises the temperature. About one third of the total activator powder supplied is usually enough.

So overall, this is highly complex, and will pass all normal levels of scrutiny, plus, it will remove the biggest issue with submitting a fake sample in that it’s foolproof for maintaining the temperature.

Quick Luck synthetic urine can be purchased from Clear Choice.

Using Just A Detox Drink To Pass A Urine Drug Test

If you’re facing a short notice drug test for meth, or it’s an observed test, then you simply cannot use fake urine.

Also, if you haven’t got enough time, you can’t detox using detox pills. But what you can do is at least try and mask the toxins for a couple of hours so you can pass.

Any time you can spend detoxifying will help your body to get rid of toxins and lower the speed at which they are passed into your bladder.

Even a 24-hour detox could help, especially if you can accelerate it with a single day course of detox pills.

Then, a good quality detox drink like Rescue Cleanse, can get to work 90 minutes before your test. These are the best detox drinks for meth out there.

Drink the contents of the bottle, then urinate several times over the next hour. This pushes out all the toxins that are being forced into your bladder.

Doing this accelerates the pace of removal, meaning it takes a few hours for your body to catch up. Liquid passed through won’t contain toxins, but will be balanced, allowing you to submit a clean and valid sample.

Rescue Cleanse can be bought from Clear Choice.

How To Pass A Mouth Swab Drug Test For Meth

People will try and tell you in articles that mouth swab tests don’t look for meth, or aren’t dangerous. Both of these statements are false.

A standard drug test is a standard drug test, it doesn’t matter what type it is. The five panel drug test is simply the panels that your sample is tested against.

So, it doesn’t matter if it’s a hair, urine, blood, or saliva sample, it will still face the same tests to see if the sample contains drug metabolites.

The problem with the mouth swab test is that it’s almost immediate. This makes it dangerous because it can be administered straight after an interview, during a probation meeting, by the roadside, any time someone with the training and equipment wants to do it.

The best way to insure yourself is to use Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum.

Oral Clear actually isn’t a gum, even though it’s called that. It’s actually a small capsule of highly concentrated detoxification liquid.

You can pop it into your mouth even with someone in the room with you, because it’s so small and discreet. That gives you fantastic insurance policy.

Split the capsule, and work it around your teeth and gums, focusing on the lower part your mouth, for around one minute. It will then keep your saliva free of toxins for around 15 minutes. It works for meth and all drugs.

Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum can be bought from Clear Choice.

How To Pass A Hair Drug Test For Meth

If you have taken meth in the previous 90 days, then a hair drug test will catch you out.

It also doesn’t matter if you are bald, as long as you have got some hair in your body, they can use that. Hair on other parts of the body grows slower, so the same amount of drug history gets trapped in each strand of hair.

The only way out of this is to use a method to open up the hard cuticle layer that protects each strand of hair, and then use a high-quality detox shampoo to flush out the toxins.

The only one that works without potentially damaging the hair and scalp is called the Macujo method.

It uses old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo to blast the toxins once you have used household ingredients to open up the cuticle layer.

It takes around seven days to do at once per day, or you can double up and do it seven times over three or four days, before your test to ensure that you are clean.

Old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo is available from Test Clear.

