Jindal Defence starts production of firearms at Hisar

New Delhi, March 15
Jindal Defence Systems Private Limited (JDSPL) today announced that the production has commenced in its firearms manufacturing plant in Hisar as part of a joint venture with Brazil-based Taurus Armas SA.
Under the brand name JD Taurus, JDSPL is poised to transform the landscape of firearms manufacturing in India and reduce India’s reliance on imports. The facility represents a fusion of expertise and cutting-edge technology. The plant has an annual production capacity of up to 2,50,000 weapons.
