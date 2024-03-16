Jindal Defence starts production of firearms at Hisar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

Jindal Defence Systems Private Limited (JDSPL) today announced that the production has commenced in its firearms manufacturing plant in Hisar as part of a joint venture with Brazil-based Taurus Armas SA.

Under the brand name JD Taurus, JDSPL is poised to transform the landscape of firearms manufacturing in India and reduce India’s reliance on imports. The facility represents a fusion of expertise and cutting-edge technology. The plant has an annual production capacity of up to 2,50,000 weapons.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar