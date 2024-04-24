M&M Finance detects Rs 150 crore loan fraud

New Delhi, April 23
Mahindra Finance on Tuesday said it has detected about Rs 150 crore fraud in its retail vehicle loan portfolio in one of the company’s branches and deferred its board meeting to approve the financial results for 2023-24.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services board was scheduled to meet on Tuesday to approve the financial results for the March quarter and 2023-24. In a regulatory filing, the company said a new date for the board meeting will be informed later.
Mahindra Finance said during the end of the fourth quarter of the financial year ended March 31, 2024, a fraud was detected at one of the company’s branches in the northeast.
“In respect of retail vehicle loans disbursed by the company, the fraud involved forgery of KYC documents leading to embezzlement of funds. The investigations in the matter are at an advanced stage. The company estimates that the financial impact of this fraud is unlikely to exceed Rs 150 crore,” Mahindra Finance said.
Investigations are underway, and necessary corrective actions have been identified and are at various stages of implementation, including the arrest of a few persons involved, it added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...