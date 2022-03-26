Record 8,193cr digital transactions in FY22

New Delhi, March 25
As many as 8,193 crore digital payment transactions have been reported in the current fiscal till March 20. This was informed by the government in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. This has grown multifold from 5,554 crore transactions in FY 2020-21.
The Bharat Interface for Money-Unified Payments Interface (BHIM-UPI) has emerged as the preferred payment mode of the citizens and has achieved a record 452.75 crore digital payment transactions worth Rs 8.27 lakh crore till February 28 this year.
The government also informed that the domestic production of electronics products has increased from Rs 2,43,263 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 5,54,461 crore in 2020-21.
