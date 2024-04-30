Sensex rebounds 941 points, Nifty crosses 22,600 level

PTI

Mumbai, Apr 29

Benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded sharply by 941 points while NSE Nifty closed above the 22,600 level on Monday on the back of buying in banking and infra shares and a rally in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 941.12 points to settle at 74,671.28. As many as 26 Sensex shares closed in the green while four declined. During the day, Sensex zoomed 990.99 points to a high of 74,721.15. The NSE Nifty soared by 223.45 points to close at 22,643.40 with 32 of its constituents advancing and 18 settling lower.

From the Sensex basket, ICICI Bank climbed nearly 5 per cent after the bank reported an 18.5 per cent growth in net profit for the March quarter to Rs 11,672 crore. HCL Technologies tanked nearly 6 per cent after the company reported a flat year-on-year growth in net profit in the March quarter at Rs 3,986 crore.

