Vedanta to appeal against Rs 77.6 cr penalty by Sebi

New Delhi, March 13
Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said it will appeal against Sebi levying Rs 77.6 crore penalty for delay in paying dividends to its erstwhile shareholder, Cairn Energy, saying the UK firm had
given up its right to claim interest when it settled a retrospective tax demand with the government.
Sebi had on Tuesday ordered Vedanta to pay Rs 77.62 crore to Scottish explorer Cairn and also barred the firm’s entire board, from accessing the capital market for the same.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala
Joining the BJP, Kaur, 79, says Prime minister Narendra Modi...
'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal
Joins SAD in the presence of Sukhbir Badal