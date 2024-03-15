Wholesale inflation dips marginally to 0.2% in Feb

New Delhi, March 14
The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for February stood at 0.20 per cent (provisional) as against 0.27 per cent in the previous month mainly due to increase in prices of food articles, crude and natural gas, electricity, machinery and motor vehicles, state an official news release.
Of the three major groups, the inflation rate in primary articles rose to 4.49 per cent as against 3.84 per cent in January, in fuel and power there was deceleration of minus 1.59 per cent as against minus 0.59 per cent in January, and manufactured products fell to minus 1.27 per cent from minus 1.13 per cent in January. In primary articles, the rise was mainly in prices of minerals, crude petroleum while prices of non-food articles declined. In the food index, the inflation rate was 4.09 per cent as against 3.79 per cent in January.
