1 injured as crusher owner, son attacked

Panchkula, May 9

Three individuals — a crusher owner, his son and driver — were injured in an assault in Pinjore on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Varun Mittal (29), a resident of Sector 20 in Panchkula, said his father, Vikas Mittal, runs a crusher at Charniya village. He said they were attacked by one of their former employees and others while they were on their way to the site.

Mittal said he was on his way to the crusher at around 10.30 pm on May 8 when he was stopped by an individual on a two-wheeler who threatened him in relation to the crusher. He said Varun’s father, Vikas, also reached the site. Mittal said Binder, along with Vikas’s former employee Kala and four other individuals, attacked all three of them — Vikas, Varun and their driver, Abhishek. Mittal said the attackers fled when the staff working at the crusher reached the site.

The victims were admitted to Kalka Government Hospital. From there, Vikas was referred to the Sector Civil Hospital. Varun said his father’s gold chain was also missing after the attack.

A case has been registered under Sections 323, 506, 341, 148 and 149 of the IPC at Pinjore police station.

