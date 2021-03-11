10-day police remand for Middukhera killers

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 25

A Mohali court today sent the three suspects in the Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder case to 10-day police remand. The accused, Jhajjar resident Sajjan, alias Bholu (37), Delhi resident Anil Kumar Latth (32) and Kurukshetra resident Sunny (20), were brought on production warrants from the Tihar Jail.

For seven months, the Mohali police did not get much headway in the case, but on March 29,

the Delhi Police claimed to have arrested 12 gangsters and the trio — all active members of the Bambiha group — were among them.

The trio was produced in the court this morning by DSP Sukhnaaz Singh and Mataur SHO Naveen Pal Singh Lehal from where they were remanded in police custody.

The police said Sajjan and Anil were reportedly among the most wanted gangsters in the Delhi and Haryana regions with their involvement in over 30 murder and ransom cases. “Their interrogation will reveal details about the Middukhera case. Information will be gathered about other cases in which their involvement is suspected,” said the police.

On August 7 last year, four assailants came in a white car in the parking lot of the Sector 71 market where Vicky Middukhera had come to meet his friend, a property dealer. Two of the four masked men chased him and fired at him around 20 rounds as he was about to sit in his SUV. Nine bullets hit the victim. The assailants fled the spot, but the sensational killing was caught on a CCTV camera. A manager of a controversial Punjabi singer is under the police scanner in the case. The four shooters, who killed Middukhera, had stayed with Shagundeep at a flat in a Kharar housing society.

Ajaypal Middukhera, elder brother of Vicky Middukhera, said, “Shagundeep was in constant touch with the singer. He aided them in conducting a recce, arranged food for them and stayed there till late at night before the murder.”