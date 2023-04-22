120 commandos complete training

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

As many as 120 commandos, including 19 women, passed out from Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s (ITBP) Basic Training Centre in Bhanu, near here, on the completion of a gruelling course on Thursday.

Besides ITBP personnel from various units, 10 trainees were from the Bureau of Police Research and Development.

Among the women, Constable Babita Mehto of 43rd Battalion was adjudged the best commando in physical, Constable Pripanjali of 53rd Battalion the best commando in outdoor activity and Constable Pinky Rani of 36th Battalion as the best woman commando.

Among men, Constable Santosh Dhariwal of 36th Battalion was declared the best commando in physical, Constable Sunil Kumar of 51st Battalion the best commando in outdoor activity and Constable Santosh Kumar of the BTC as the best man commando.

Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, ITBP, felicitated the personnel for their outstanding achievement. Addressing the commandos, he exhorted them to strive for professional excellence and maintain high standards.