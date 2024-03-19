2 lakh voters in 30-39 age group in Mohali district

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, March 18
A total of 16,884 teenagers would be voting for the first time in the forthcoming General Elections in Mohali district of the Sri Anandpur Sahib constituency, which is roughly 2.13 per cent of the total electorate. In 2019, 12,842 teenagers were eligible to exercise their right to vote. The 30-39 age group would be the largest chunk of the electorate (2,08,908), with 1,01,685 women and 1,07,210 men.
According to the current data of the Election Commission of India for the district, there are three voters, two males and one female, who are over 120 years of age; six voters are in the age group of 110–119 years, and 142 are in the age group of 100–109 years. A total of 1,35,501 voters are in the young age bracket (20–29 years old). In 2019, a total of 7,26,482 (3,82,450 men and 3,44,032 women) were eligible to cast their vote.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...
Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today
Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 along with ...