2 lakh voters in 30-39 age group in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, March 18

A total of 16,884 teenagers would be voting for the first time in the forthcoming General Elections in Mohali district of the Sri Anandpur Sahib constituency, which is roughly 2.13 per cent of the total electorate. In 2019, 12,842 teenagers were eligible to exercise their right to vote. The 30-39 age group would be the largest chunk of the electorate (2,08,908), with 1,01,685 women and 1,07,210 men.

According to the current data of the Election Commission of India for the district, there are three voters, two males and one female, who are over 120 years of age; six voters are in the age group of 110–119 years, and 142 are in the age group of 100–109 years. A total of 1,35,501 voters are in the young age bracket (20–29 years old). In 2019, a total of 7,26,482 (3,82,450 men and 3,44,032 women) were eligible to cast their vote.

