Rs 237cr paid to Mohali farmers so far: DC Jain

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 29

The Principal Secretary, from the Department of Employment Generation and Training, Jaspreet Talwar paid a visit to the Kurali grain market today. She took stock of ongoing wheat procurement operations at the mandi.

She was accompanied by Mohali DC Aashika Jain and Kharar SDM Gurmandar Singh.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain apprised the Principal Secretary of the current status of the procurement.

She said, “A total of 1,26,100 MT of wheat has been purchased in the district so far, against the expected arrival of 1,39,208 MT, which contributes to 96.84 per cent of the total arrival. Besides this, a total of 68,823 MT of wheat have been lifted, which contributes to 64.50 per cent of the total purchase so far. A total payment of Rs 237.56 crore has also been transferred to the accounts of farmers by various procurement agencies,” she said.

A total arrival of 29,041 MT has been recorded here in Kurali Mandi, out of which 28,947 MT have been purchased. Similarly, 14,005 MT of procured wheat have been lifted from the Mandi, she added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Mohali