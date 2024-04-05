3 cyber cons held for duping man of Rs 27L

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

Three fraudsters have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC) of the UT police for allegedly duping a city resident of Rs 27 lakh.

Complainant Sachin Aggarwal, a Sector 48 resident, reported that he came across an advertisement on social media promising high returns on investment. When he enquired about it, he was made to join a Telegram group where a person named Susan Thompson suggested him to invest in stocks.

Complainant alleged Susan along with another person, named Amit Choudhary, made him to register on an app and provided him with a demat account. The suspects allured him to invest money in return for huge profits.

The police said the victim got tricked and ended up losing Rs 27 lakh. During the investigation, the police conducted a raid at Hathoj in Jaipur district and nabbed 20-year-old Manjeet Buri, who was operating the bank account in which the money was transferred.

The police said Manjeet’s bank account was opened by Ashish Saxena (22), an employee of AU Small Finance Bank, for the purpose of cheating people. Subsequently, Ashish was also arrested. The police also arrested Himanshu Gautam (19), another accused in the case.

