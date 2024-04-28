6,680 to be put on poll duty in Mohali district: District Election Officer

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 27

District Election Officer Aashika Jain reviewed the preparations for the General Election with the nodal officers today. She said all the arrangements would be completed after the issuing of notification at the RO level for the start of the nomination process on May 7.

The DEO said the last date for submitting the voter registration form is May 4, so anyone who is over 18 years old before April 1 may still apply for registration online or offline.

She said, “The District Electoral Officer said under vulnerability and critical polling stations, 89 vulnerable areas have been identified in the district. The counting for Kharar and SAS Nagar constituencies would be done at the Government Polytechnic in Kharar and for Dera Bassi at Punjabi University, Patiala.”

DEO Jain said the district would have 22 model polling stations along with three each of pink booths and youth and PwD staff-managed booths. She added that volunteers, wheel chairs, and a queue management system would be deputed at all polling locations.

DEO Jain said the first randomization of EVMs would be done on May 2, after which the machines would be distributed to the AROs. The DEO has asked the AROs to keep the 38 sets of EVMs taken for training the polling staff to be stored separately from the EVMs that are meant for polling.

The DEO said the district has 6,680 personnel for deputing as polling staff, adding that their randomization would be done on April 30. She said the training of polling staff would be conducted on May 5 at the Government Polytechnic in Kharar, the Government Eminence School Phase 3B1 in Mohali, and the Government College in Dera Bassi.

