75 report nuisance due to bursting of crackers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

The police received 75 complaints about nuisance due to bursting of crackers in the city yesterday, which was more than 51 calls made Diwali last year.

The Police Control Room handled 1,070 calls and visited the spot with regard to 466.

Many residents complained to the police about the bursting of crackers beyond the permissible limit.

The police said of the total calls they attended, 75 were related to nuisance due to crackers. Additionally, 35 calls regarding general nuisance were also attended by the PCR staff.

There were quarrels in parts of the city as 155 spots were visited by the police, besides 136 miscellaneous spot visits. Twentyone incidents of road accidents were also witnessed in the city. The police said 23 fire incidents were also reported prompting swift action by fire brigade.

