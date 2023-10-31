A first: Nod to Sec 17 eateries to put up chairs outside premises

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 30

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation today gave its nod to the proposal for setting up temporary tables and chairs in front of restaurants and eating joints in Sector 17.

Notably, the move is a first in the Sector-17 Plaza.

F&CC MEET: approved agendas Construction of planters/ramps at veterinary hospital and building for sick/injured animals at Raipur Kalan gaushala at a cost of Rs 29.79 lakh

To engage senior advocates to file appeal against a court decision directing the MC to pay Rs 6.78 crore to Gautam Builders

Organising a programme on the occasion of Chhath Puja at the Indra Colony, Mani Majra, at an outlay of Rs 5 lakh

Engagement of more dog catchers and drivers from the existing outsource agency at an estimated cost of Rs 48 lakh for a period of one year

It has been decided that tables and chairs would be placed in front of eateries from 11 am to 10 pm at a cost of Rs 100 per square foot. The committee further stated that permission will only be given after a full assessment of the site by the MC to make sure that all terms and conditions are met.

Four restaurants — Hot Millions, Sindhi Sweets, Crown Patisseries and Sagar Ratna — have already conveyed their interest in putting up chairs and tables to the authorities.

The F&CC meeting was held here today under the chairmanship of Mayor Anup Gupta and attended by Commissioner Anindita Mitra and councillors Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Harpreet Kaur Babla, Prem Lata, Neha and other senior officials of the Municipal Corporation.

Sunday Bazaar fee

waiver plea rejected

The F&CC today rejected the agenda of waiving the fee of the dealers of the Sunday second-hand car bazaar held in Mani Majra on July 9 on account of heavy rain that day. It was the only agenda that was rejected, said a committee member who questioned the fee waiver.

It was observed that while dealers are allotted spaces for Sundays at a charge based on the number of sites they opt for, they continue to sell vehicles from the designated sites all days of the week. Shoppers and other traders complained of parking issues caused by the car bazaar.