Allotment of liquor vends in Mohali fetches Rs 528 cr

Mohali, March 28

Draw of lots to allocate licences of liquor vends for applications received for allotment of L-2 and L-14A fetched a total revenue of Rs 528.52 crore, an increase of 12.5 per cent over the current year’s revenue of Rs 469 crore.

The Ropar vends were also allocated by draw of lots here, fetching a revenue of Rs 256.93 crore.

Assistant Commissioner Mohali Excise Department Ashok Chalhotra said the district has been divided into 14 groups for the allotment of L-2 and L-14A vends for the fiscal year 2024-25. He said 9,920 applications had been received for these 14 groups with 299 vends, adding that out of these groups, four were under the MC Mohali area and 10 were under other urban areas. Chalhotra said a fee of Rs 74.40 crore was collected from the applicants, contributing to 30 per cent of revenue towards the state revenue from the applications.

The Mohali group drew 2,206 applications, and 1,943, applications for Kharar group, 2,055 for Zirakpur, 728 for Kurali, 703 for New Chandigarh (Naya Gaon), 737 for Banur, 995 for Dera Bassi and 553 applications for Lalru group were received. The draw of lots was conducted in the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Sonam Chaudhary and Patiala Excise Deputy Commissioner Udeydeep Singh Sidhu, among other officials.

