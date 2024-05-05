Aryans Group of Colleges, Mohali

A delegation of the institute, led by the chairman, Dr Anshu Kataria, interacted with a philanthropist, Bob Dhillon, from Calgary, Canada. Dhillon spoke about his vision to uplift education and help the downtrodden segment of society in Punjab. Dean, University of Lethbridge, Calgary, Kerry B Godfrey, was also present. The impact of a partial ban on international admissions was also discussed.

Punjab Engineering College, CHD

The college has signed an MoU with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra, to exchange faculty, staff, and students for academics and research and to provide cultural and intellectual enrichment opportunities for the faculty. Prof Baldev Setia also visited various laboratories and research facilities at SMVDU.

Sri Sukhmani Dental College, Mohali

A free medical camp was organised by Sri Sukhmani Hospital of Ayurvedic Medicine & Research, Dera Bassi, in association with Sri Sukhmani Dental College & Hospital. A team of doctors informed residents about yoga techniques and Ayurveda principles for a better lifestyle. A dental OPD camp was also organised. The chairman, Kanwaljit Singh, also attended the camp.

Panjab University

The Enactus team of Panjab University, along with Versatile Group, Ludhiana, and Developing Indigenous Resources-India (DIR-India), Naya Gaon, organised a workshop on menstrual health and hygiene. The workshop was followed by a door-to-door cloth-based sanitary napkin distribution drive with the aim of addressing menstrual hygiene challenges and supporting women’s health.

School of Communication Studies, PU

The School of Communication Studies orchestrated a masterclass in film studies led by the Indian filmmaker Rahul Rawail, who has directed films like Love Story (1981), Betaab (1983), Arjun (1985), Dacait (1987), Anjaam (1994), Arjun Pandit (1999), and Jo Bole So Nihaal (2005). The event brought together a mix of attendees, including students from the MA 1st and 2nd years, faculty members, and research scholars from the department.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Mohali