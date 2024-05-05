Bihar native killed as SUV rams tipper in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 4

A resident of Bihar was killed in a road accident near Bagbali village here on NH-7 on the night intervening May 2 and 3.

The deceased has been identified as Amod Paswan.

Vishal Kumar, a resident of Sitamarhi district in Bihar, stated that he along with his cousin Amod, who worked for a Delhi-based company, and the latter’s colleague Mohan Lal were on their way to Delhi when their Bolero SUV collided with a tipper.

He said Mohan Lal was driving the SUV while his cousin was sitting on the front passenger seat, while he was on the rear seat. A rashly driven tipper moving ahead of them suddenly applied brakes. “As a result, Bolero rammed into the tipper,” he said and added that the tipper driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

Vishal said three of them were taken to the Government Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, from where his cousin was referred to the PGIMER in Chandigarh and Mohan Lal to the GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. He said his cousin Amod died during treatment.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 427 (mischief) of the IPC was registered against the unidentified tipper driver at the Raipur Rani police station.

