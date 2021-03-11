BSP seeks financial relief for fire victims

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 20

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Jasvir Singh Garhi today staged a protest outside the SDM’s office for not giving any aid to the victims of the Sundran village fire. They also burnt an effigy of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

As many as 45 shanties were reduced to ashes and an 18-month-old girl was killed in the fire.

Protesting against the administration for not doing anything for the victims, Garhi demanded an immediate relief of Rs 50,000 per family. The BSP leader alleged that the Dera Bassi MLA had not provided any relief to the migrant labourers. “When he came to know of the BSP protest, the MLA rushed to the spot with a truckload of relief material last night,” he alleged. Garhi threatened to launch a protest against the administration on May 27 if it did not provide a financial relief to the victims in next two days.

The police arrested a farmer of Dafarpur, Jeet Singh, for causing death by negligence in the fire incident. On a complaint of the deceased’s father, Ramvir, a case has been registered under Sections 304-A, 188 and 427 of the IPC at the Dera Bassi police station.