Campus notes: Panjab University

Students of the university, under the aegis of the Department of Youth Welfare, participated in the All India National Inter-University Youth Festival 2023-24. The PU contingent bagged first place in one-act play, mime, clay modelling and cartooning. They also secured the third position in instrumental music.

NMIMS, Chandigarh

A two-day event, ‘Innoventure 2024’ was organised at the institute. Yashvi Kamboj and Kinjal Madaan claimed the first position, Vansh Saini claimed the second position, and the third position was jointly shared by The Incredibles, comprising Pratima Sikarwar and Shiv Gahlawat and Ease Fitness, represented by Mansi Gupta and Abhishek Kumar. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit addressed the students at the event.

DAV College, Chandigarh

Raman Kamboj has been elected as the president of the DAV College Teachers’ Union. Rupinderjeet Kaur (vice-president), Ritu Sharma (general secretary), Harjeet Singh (joint secretary), Raghav Khanna (finance secretary), and Sapna (auditor) were the other elected office bearers. Gaurav Vats, Geetika Chugh, Harpriya Singh, Ishita Sareen, and Karan Singh Vinayak have been included in the executive committee.

Dr SSB University, Chandigarh

An international conference on ‘Catalysis for Clean Energy Technologies and Sustainable Development’ is set to be held from April 5 to 6 on campus. As many as 27 speakers from Yokohama National University, Japan; the University of Portsmouth, UK; the University of Stellenbosch, SA; the Korea Institute of Technology and Education, Korea; and senior speakers from industry, including Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HMEL, IOCL, BPCL and GAIL, would be present at the event.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Chd

The college contingent secured the first position in the mime event during the 37th Inter University National Youth Festival. The team included, Rahul Sagar, Taniya Rawat, Durga, Rishav, Manish Kumar Singh and Yogesh.

Postgraduate Govt College, Sec 46

The Fine Arts Department of the college organised its annual art exhibition today. Vice-Principal Baljit Singh inaugurated the exhibition, and over 150 artworks, ranging from nature studies to posters, still life to portraits, advertisements to craft items, curated by 50 artists, were showcased at the event.

MCM DAV College for Women

The Women Development Cell of the college organised a workshop on self-healing and meditation. Ravneett, a spiritual sage, conducted the workshop.

Desh Bhagat University

The university collaborated with the District Employment Bureau and the Government of Punjab to organise a ‘Mega Job Fair 2024’’ on April 3. The fair aimed to provide employment to the students who had completed their graduation. TPO Pooja Kathuria said over 1,000 candidates participated in this job fair, to which 40 companies were invited. She added that around 755 students were shortlisted, and packages up to Rs 6 lakh per annum were offered to them.

Khalsa College of Tech & Biz Studies

A two-day job fair was organised at the college. Around 180 students from various streams were interviewed by various reputed companies. Students of MBA, MA, M Com, B Com, B Com (Hons), PGDCA, BBA, BA, BCA and MSc (IT) participated.

