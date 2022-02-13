Cases dip, 2 Covid care centres shut in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 12

District Magistrate Mahavir Kaushik today announced to close two Covid care centres due to the improving situation in the district.

The centres that have been denotified are the Sector 21 Community Centre and Swami Devi Dyal Engineering College located in Barwala’s Mouli village.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar and other departments concerned have been asked to ensure compliance of orders.

On January 12, the district administration had notified the private engineering college in Barwala as a Covid care centre after a rise in Covid cases. —

