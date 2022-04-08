Chandigarh: Rs 16 lakh stolen from Sector 42 house

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

An amout of nearly Rs16 lakh was stolen from a house in Sector 42. Of the stolen money, Rs7.20 lakh has been recovered.

According to the police, the complainant, Barinder Pal Singh, a government employee, reported that he had sold a Mercedes car for Rs14.50 lakh on March 10. He kept the money in his house since his son, who works abroad, was coming back to India to pursue studies and needed the money.

The complainant alleged that on March 17, he found Rs16 lakh and some documents, including an Aadhaar card, missing from his house. On enquiring from family members, the complainant learnt that a plumber from his department had come to repair taps.

The complainant informed JE Angrej Singh about the incident, who questioned the plumber regarding the theft. The plumber confessed to stealing the cash.

It is reported that Angrej recovered Rs7.20 lakh and the Aadhaar card from the suspect. The complainant has stated that the suspect did not confess to stealing the remaining Rs8.80 lakh.

He informed the police following which a case under Sections 380 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against unknown person. —