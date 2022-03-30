Chandigarh fetches Rs77 cr from auction of 16 liquor vends

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

The Excise and Taxation Department received 27 bids against 16 liquor vends having a reserve price of Rs62.59 crore.

The department collected a total revenue of Rs77.03 crore from the 16 liquor vends in the shape of licence fees, registering an increase of nearly 23.06 per cent over the reserve price. In comparison to the last year bid amount, the department received an increase of approximately 19 per cent.

In all, 88 liquor vends, having a reserve price of Rs407.59 crore, have been allotted and the department collected a revenue of Rs497.91 crore in the shape of licence fees, registering an increase of approximately 22.15 per cent over the reserve price.

An amount of Rs94.50 lakh in the form of non-refundable participation fee was collected from these 16 vends and in total, Rs5.91 crore in the form of non-refundable participation fee was collected from 88 vends.

During the second round, Rs6.87 crore has been received for a vend at the Sector 37-D market against the reserve price of Rs5.30 crore. In two other vends, an increase of 30 per cent over the reserve price has been registered.

An analysis of the successful bidders revealed that no single entity got more than 10 vends.

After the first and second round of bidding, the department will hold an auction for the remaining eight next month. In the first round held on March 22, the department had received a total of 142 bids for 72 liquor vends having a reserve price of Rs344.70 crore.

The department has geared up to implement other measures outlined in the Excise Policy for 2022-23 approved by the UT Administrator and the Adviser such as granting all new licences, label approval and granting permits/passes online. This would eliminate the need of any licensee to physically visit the office, thereby promoting transparency and ease of doing business. —