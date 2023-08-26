Chandigarh: Patient tries to jump off GMSH-16 building

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

High drama was witnessed at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 here when a man tried to jump off the fourth floor of the building.

However, a vigilant security guard, Bhag Singh, intervened just in time, preventing the man from jumping and safely bringing him back inside.

The man, who had been admitted to the hospital, had unexpectedly climbed out of a window in the afternoon. Prompted by the alarm raised by onlookers, the guard acted swiftly and saved him.