Civic apathy?

Alleging official apathy, residents of Sector 29-C on Saturday set horticulture waste piling near their houses afire. They lamented that despite their repeated reminders to various departments of the Administration, no one got the waste cleared. “Due to the horticulture waste, snakes, venomous insects and pests are posing threat to us daily. Many times, snakes enter our homes. Children are forced to stay indoors as snakes are seen in verandahs and open areas. Children and elderly have stopped going to parks in the evening. But, the authorities concerned are unmoved despite our repeated complaints,” said a resident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Counters Joe Biden’s barb, says India’s GDP growth at 7%
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops
Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...
INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds
MP nominee shouldn’t have withdrawn, says former Speaker Sum...