Civic apathy?

Alleging official apathy, residents of Sector 29-C on Saturday set horticulture waste piling near their houses afire. They lamented that despite their repeated reminders to various departments of the Administration, no one got the waste cleared. “Due to the horticulture waste, snakes, venomous insects and pests are posing threat to us daily. Many times, snakes enter our homes. Children are forced to stay indoors as snakes are seen in verandahs and open areas. Children and elderly have stopped going to parks in the evening. But, the authorities concerned are unmoved despite our repeated complaints,” said a resident.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.