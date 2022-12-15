24x7 water supply: Chandigarh MC, French agency to ink final pact tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

The Municipal Corporation is set to sign the final project agreement for pan-city 24x7 water supply project with Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) of France on Friday.

The AFD has sanctioned Rs 412 crore for the project in the form of loan, while the European Union is giving a grant of Rs 100 crore for the project. The loan is to be repaid in 15 years by consumers through water bills once the project is completed.

The credit facility agreement (CFA) for the project has already been signed between the Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India, and the French agency at New Delhi in September.

“By implementing the 24x7 water supply project, the City Beautiful would save 145 million litre of groundwater per day,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

The aim of the project is to remove high levels of bacterial contamination, reduce the burden on water resources, cut wastage arising from overflowing, storage systems and open taps and preventing depletion of groundwater.

The project entails full computerisation of the billing system with all meters to be read and billed monthly and a 24x7 operation of a customer service desk.

