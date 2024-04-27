Congress chief campaigns for Gandhi in Lalru

Mohali, April 26
Congress state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring campaigned for Congress candidate for the Patiala Lok Sabha seat, Dr Dharamvir Gandhi, today in Lalru and distributed the party’s manifesto to the people at the local grain market.
Warring, along with local leaders, listened to the problems of farmers, commission agents and workers for about an hour. “Congress assures to enact the minimum purchase guarantee law,” he said.
In Dera Bassi, SAD candidate NK Sharma said the Punjab Bachao Yatra being undertaken by Sukhbir Singh Badal would enter Dera Bassi on May 5. He appealed to the government to make all the necessary arrangements, such as gunny bags and prompt lifting, so that the grains were not damaged again due to rain or hailstorms.
In Baltana, Zirakpur, SMS Sandhu, the election incharge of BJP candidate Preneet Kaur, welcomed everyone that joined the BJP at Swami Enclave and Baltana Mandal 3.
Meanwhile, the AAP candidate for Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat, Malvinder Singh Kang would inaugurate the party’s election office in Kharar on Saturday.
