Mohali cop arrested on graft charge

Mohali, April 25

A traffic policeman of Mohali has been arrested for taking a bribe of Rs. 200 from a taxi driver in Kharar. The suspect, identified as Harpreet Singh, was checking vehicles at the Khanpur chowk on Sunday night when he allegedly took the bribe amount from the taxi driver for incomplete documents. A passerby made a video and sent it to the anti-corruption helpline. —