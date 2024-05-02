Cop’s bike stolen from Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 1

Miscreants cocked a snook at the high security of Punjab Police by stealing a cop’s bike from a parking lot of the Intelligence Headquarters in Sector 77 here on Tuesday. Ironically, the 2016 model Bullet was parked in front of a PCR vehicle in the parking lot.

That the theft happened in daylight, between 10 am and 5 pm, and right under the nose of security guards raised a question over the police claim to safeguard the life and the property of the residents. Since one of the two parking lots there were not under the CCTV camera surveillance, miscreants made good their escape. Cops are left seeking CCTV footage from the nearby residents to get a clue about the theft.

Sub-inspector Iqbal Singh Bhella, posted at the headquarters, said he had not filed a police complaint yet as he wanted to find it on his own before getting into the “long drawn process”. The Intelligence office comes under the jurisdiction of the Sohana police station. The cop is hopeful of finding his stolen Bullet motorcycle as it was bought with his hard-earned money.

The incident is one of the many thefts that take place daily in Mohali as the city is infested with several gangs of vehicle lifters operating with impunity for the past many months.

On May 9, 2022, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was lobbed at the Intelligence office building, reportedly from the parking lot across the road, after which CCTV surveillance of the area was bolstered. The theft yesterday, however, was reported from the parking lot adjacent to the building.

