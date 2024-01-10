Court frames charges against gangster in Rs 3-cr extortion case

Chandigarh, January 9
A local court has framed charges against alleged gangster Sampat Nehra in an extortion case registered six years ago.
The case was registered against Nehra, who is allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, under Section 384 of the IPC at the Sector 3 police station following a complaint by a local businessman in 2018.
Ashwani Kumar, the owner of Kumar Brothers (a leading medical store in the city) had filed the complaint before the police on April 17, 2018. He had alleged in his complaint that Nehra had made an extortion call to him, demanding Rs 3 crore.
He alleged that as he was on his way back home after work on April 10, 2018, he received a call from a mobile number. The caller, who reportedly identified himself as Nehra, allegedly asked the chemist to cough up Rs 3 crore. Kumar conveyed to the gangster his inability to fork out such a hefty amount and offered to pay up around Rs 4 to 5 lakh instead. But the gangster allegedly declined Kumar’s offer.
According to the complainant, he was later contacted for money again.
The court framed charges against Nehra after dismissing a discharge application filed through the counsels for the accused, Raman Sihag and Neeraj Sansaniwal.
