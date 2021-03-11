Chandigarh reports four fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed four new Covid cases on Monday, taking the active caseload to 75. While there was no fresh fatality, one patient recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. TNS

Four contract virus in Panchkula

Panchkula: Fresh four Covid cases surfaced from the district in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,309. However, no death was reported from the district on Monday. There are now 28 active cases, with 414 deaths in the district. TNS

4 found positive in Mohali district

Mohali: Four fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,982, while three patients recovered from the disease. No death was reported from any part of the district on Monday. There are now 43 active cases in the district. TNS