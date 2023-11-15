 Cracker ban goes up in flames in tricity, only one FIR registered in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Lone case filed against unidentified person on November 13

While the cracker ban went up in flames in the tricity, only one FIR has been registered by the UT police in the past two days. Surprisingly, Mohali and Panchkula saw no registration of cases at all.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

The UT police apparently failed to enforce the District Magistrate’s order as not even a single case was registered on Diwali. The lone case was registered against an unidentified person who exploded crackers at Sector 43 on November 13.

While the bursting of crackers was allowed for two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali, residents continued to burst crackers before and after the two-hour window. An official of the UT police confirmed that no case was registered for defying the ban on Diwali.

Interestingly, there were 75 calls received by the Police Control Room regarding nuisance due to bursting of crackers on Diwali. Police teams visited the spots in response to the calls, still no action was taken.

Police sources said nobody was found at many spots when the police teams visited there in response to the calls.

Violations continued on the second day with just one FIR being registered at the Sector 36 police station.

The police said the unidentified person, who was booked in the lone case, ran away after bursting crackers at the Dasehra ground in Sector 43 on November 13. A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC has been registered.

The city’s air quality deteriorated to the “very poor” and “severe” levels during the night of Diwali. The air quality got worsened after 6 pm and around 10 pm, it reached the “severe” level at the Sector 53 monitoring station, and the “very poor” level at the Sector 22, PEC (Sector 12) and IMTECH stations with the air quality index (AQI) reaching 453, 392, 301 and 360, respectively.

Residents of Panchkula also defied the ban orders by bursting crackers beyond the prescribed limit for two days. The situation was no different in Mohali district where blatant disregard to the cracker ban was witnessed.

