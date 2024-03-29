Dept holds meeting on Excise Policy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Excise and Taxation Department today sensitised stakeholders to the implementation of the Excise Policy 2024-25 from April 1 in letter and in spirit during a meeting conducted under the chairmanship of Vinay Pratap Singh, Excise-Taxation Commissioner. Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Collector (Excise)-cum-Additional Excise and Taxation Commissioner, was also present.

The meeting was held regarding instructions for compliance of Excise Policy 2024-25 and enforcement of Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) guidelines on the model code of conduct (MCC) by bottling plant licensees and wholesale licensees of liquor in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections.

The stakeholders were given clear directions to adhere to the Excise Policy 2024-25, Excise Act 1914 and the rules framed thereunder and the election code guidelines issued by the ECI or face stringent action under the policy as well as penal action under the IPC in case of any violation. Emphasis was placed on curbing the menace of interstate smuggling.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.