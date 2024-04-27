Flying squad seizes Rs 9.5 lakh from Ambala man

Mohali, April 26
The flying squad apprehended Ambala resident Yunus Khan with Rs 9.5 lakh unaccounted cash today. Yunus could not give a satisfactory reply on the origin of the cash, nor was he able to present supporting documents regarding it. Subsequently, the cash was deposited in the Treasury at Dera Bassi.
ARO Himanshu Gupta said Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh of unaccounted cash and 8.60gm silver worth Rs 3.17 lakh were seized by FST team.
