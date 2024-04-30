Gurukul World School, Mohali

The school organised an investiture ceremony for students of Class 10 for the session 2024-25. This occasion celebrated the appointment of young leaders who will carry the torch of responsibility in the session. The students were bestowed with significant roles that would shape the future of the school.

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school took the initiative to observe ‘Book Week’ through a series of activities planned for the students, such as making book marks and preparing book covers, among others. The week-long celebrations kept the students energetic and enabled them to get enlightened.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mullanpur

The school organised its annual day programme. Wing Commander Ankit Khasa was the chief guest for the event. Various cultural programmes, such as yoga, sports and aerobics, among others, were featured in the event. The principal of the school presented the annual report.

St Soldier School, Mohali

The school celebrated Red Colour Day with fervour. Students from Kindergarten to Class 2 adorned themselves in vibrant shades of red for the day. The morning assembly for the day was also themed around red.

Shishu Niketan Public School, CHd

The school organised the investiture ceremony. The school director, Dr Ashish Sharma, was present at the event, along with the principal, Veena Arora. Principal Arora guided and motivated the new council members and urged them to be role models for their juniors. The school head boy Pratyaksh Choudhary and head girl Aanchal Chopra, along with house captains, vice-captains, sports captains, sports vice-captain and discipline incharges, were conferred with badges and sashes.

Guru Nanak Foundation Public School

The annual sports day was celebrated at the school. The day commenced with a shabad rendition by the school choir. The principal, Poonam Sharma, declared the sports meet open by releasing the ceremonial balloons. The event also featured a prize distribution ceremony for all the winners and participants.

Shishu Niketan, Sector 22-D, CHD

An awareness programme on ‘Personal Hygiene’ was organised at the school. Students in classes 9 to 11 were sensitised about the physical, emotional, and hormonal changes that occur in adolescents. It was a valuable learning experience for students, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to lead healthier lives.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chd

The Interact Club of the school organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with the PGI. Teachers and parents donated a total of 43 units of blood at the camp. The event was inaugurated by the senior principal, Vineeta Arora.

Yadavindra Public School, Mohali

A prize distribution ceremony was held to felicitate the students who scored the highest marks in the academic session 2023-24. Prizes were also awarded to students with full attendance and to those who had excelled in various academic subjects. The director, Maj Gen TPS Waraich, commended the students for their achievements.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali