Haryana log 4-3 win over Bengal in National Women’s Hockey League

Chandigarh, May 4
Hockey Hary0ana registered a thrilling 4-3 win over Hockey Bengal during the National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Jharkhand’s Ranchi.
Hockey Bengal was off the blocks and running in no time as Silbiya Nag in the 2nd minute by converting a penalty corner early in the game. Selestina Horo (19th) then doubled their lead with a penalty corner conversion in the second quarter. Hockey Haryana Captain Neelam (20th) quickly retaliated with a penalty corner conversion to reduce the deficit as Hockey Bengal led 2-1 at halftime.
Nandni (41st) converted another penalty corner for Hockey Haryana to level the score before Shashi Khasa (43rd) converted yet another penalty corner to help Hockey Haryana take the lead. Pinki (46th) scored a field goal early in the final quarter to take Hockey Haryana to a 4-2 lead. Shanti Horo (51st) scored a field goal for Hockey Bengal to create a possibility of a comeback but Hockey Haryana held onto their lead as they won the game 4-3.
In the day’s second showdown, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Maharashtra 2-1. After a quite first half, Hockey Madhya Pradesh broke the deadlock late in the third quarter with a field goal from Aanchal Sahu (45th).
Hockey Maharashtra Captain Ashwini Kolekar (50th) scored a field goal in just under five minutes into the final quarter to level the score. However, Swati (54th) put Hockey Madhya Pradesh back in the lead with a field goal. They then played a tight defence to retain their one-goal lead and win the game 2-1.
Also, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Manipur Hockey 2-1, while Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 1-0 in their respective matches.
