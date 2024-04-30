IAF to face PSB in hockey final today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

The Indian Air Force (IAF) team will face Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) in the final of the 5th edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament at No. 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD) Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

In the semifinals today, both the teams logged an easy wins over their respective opponents.

In the first match, the hosts IAF overpowered Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) 4-0. Manip Kerketta scored two goals in the team’s win. Nitesh Kiro started the goal’s spree for the hosts by netting a smooth field goal in the 3rd minute. Thereafter, Kerketta doubled the lead in the 32nd minute, followed by another in the 37th minute.

There was no comeback for the CISF team, as Ajit Pandit netted the fourth and the final goal in the 50th minute. The hosts easily maintained the lead, till the final whistle of the game.

In the second match, PSB registered a similar easy win over Army XI. The side defeated their rivals 3-0 to cement their place in the final.

Rajinder Singh was the main man behind PSB success as he posted two goals. Rajinder gave the side a much-needed lead in the 11th minute.

He sounded the wooden plank through a penalty corner. In the 35th minute, he doubled lead in identical manner. Rajbir Singh scored the third goal in the 59th minute as the side made their way to the final.

