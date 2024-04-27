Immigration firm staff booked for duping people of Rs 66 lakh

Chandigarh, April 26
The police have registered two cheating cases against staff of an immigration firm for duping people of Rs 66 lakh.
The police said a woman resident of Rohtak in Haryana alleged that Gurinder Singh Guri, Anupam, Jaskaran, Gagandeep, Harman and Amrit, all from Eagle-I Advisor, Sector 34, cheated her out of Rs 46.30 lakh on the pretext of sending her to Singapore and her three students to Canada.
In another case, Navpreet Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, alleged that Gurdiner, Jaskaran, Jaskirat and others, staffers of the same company, allegedly duped him of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of providing him with a work permit of Canada.
The police have registered cases against the accused at the Sector 34 police station.
