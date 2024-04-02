INDIA VOTES 2024; Mohali residents asked to deposit licensed weapons

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 1

The District Electoral Officer, Aashika Jain, has directed the residents with arms licences to deposit their weapons at nearby police stations or arms dealers immediately as the model code of conduct is in place in view of the forthcoming General Election. She said no fee would be charged against the deposit of weapons with the police, adding that if a person decides to deposit their weapon with an arms dealer, they would have to pay Rs 200 per month fee.

The DEO has directed the ADC (G) to ensure that all the arms dealers in the district display the deposit fee outside their shops, adding that the display notices should be checked regularly.

The District Magistrate said a prohibitory order dated March 16 under Section 144 of the CrPC has already been in force in the district, which bans carrying firearms, ammunition, explosives, inflammable items and sharp weapons. She said anyone who does not comply with the order would be liable to action, which may lead to prosecution under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant laws. The DM added that this order does not apply to personnel of the army, paramilitary forces, police, uniformed bank guards, or vehicles of banks that carry cash. The DM added that National Rifle Association members would also be exempt.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali