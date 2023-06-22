International Yoga Day: 900 ITBP men perform asanas

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 21

The 9th International Day of Yoga was commemorated by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police with about 900 officers and men joining the event held at the parade ground in Panchkula today.

The event was inaugurated by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. Printing and Stationery Minister Sandeep Singh, Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and other senior administration officers were also present.

ITBP personnel from the Basic Training Centre in Bhanu also participated at the state level function organised to mark the day at Panipat. The event was also attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.