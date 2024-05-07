Delhi Police launches WhatsApp channel to send alerts, updates

New Delhi, May 7
The Delhi Police on Tuesday launched a WhatsApp channel for the public to receive real-time updates on incidents, advisories and safety tips, officials said.
Police said this new initiative will further strengthen their partnership with the community.
“We believe that this will enhance our engagement with the community and improve our ability to share important information in a timely and efficient manner. The WhatsApp channel will provide a direct line of communication between the police department and public, allowing for real-time updates on incidents, advisories and safety tips,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.
By joining the channel, people will receive regular instant updates from Delhi Police, it said.
The police said people should take advantage of this valuable communication tool and stay informed and connected.
