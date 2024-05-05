Man booked for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 4

The police have booked a Tarn Taran resident, Kohinoor Singh, for raping a Class 10 student. A case under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act has been registered at the Phase 11 police station on the basis of the statement of the girl. The complainant stated she is pursuing matriculation through open learning. She said the suspect lured her on the pretext of marrying her at her aunt’s house, adding that later he raped her multiple times in Bhago Majra.

