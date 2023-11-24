Man ends life on ITBP campus

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 23

A man belonging to Tamil Nadu allegedly hanged himself to death in his barrack on the ITBP campus here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Karun Kumar. He had taken admission in a PT course at the ITBP.

Investigating officer Rajbir Singh said the police had recovered an alleged suicide note in which the victim stated that he was depressed due to a cyber fraud.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered at the Chandimandir police station.

#Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP #Panchkula #Tamil Nadu