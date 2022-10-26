Mohali farmers provided 6 super-seeder machines

Mohali, October 25

Local MLA Kulwant Singh handed over six super-seeder machines to farmers at Chappar Chiri Khurd village today. Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar was present on the occasion.

The machines were arranged by a reputed hospital based here. Dr Pinak Moudgil, senior VP, Max Hospital, said as a responsible member of society and the planet, we have taken this initiative to help farmers in curbing stubble burning as also controlling pollution caused by it. Eleven more machines would be provided to farmers by the hospital through the district administration, he asserted.

The MLA said due contribution was being made by environmentalists and humanitarian organisations to protect the environment from pollution. Under its first phase, six super-seeder machines have been handed over to multipurpose agricultural cooperative societies of Gharuan, Bhago Majra, Dappar, Kurli, Hulka and Manakpurpur Sarid, he said. — TNS

