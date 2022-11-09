Mohali residents protest shifting of health centre

Mohali, November 8
Residents of Phase 3B1 and the nearby areas, especially senior citizens, have protested the shifting of the Community Health Centre (CHC) from Phase 3B1 to Sante Majra in Kharar.
Local residents took out a march and staged a dharna. Senior citizens said although the headquarters of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences was to be shifted to the CHC building, the health centre shouldn’t have been moved to Sante Majra. The local residents, especially elderly persons, heavily depended on the centre for their medical needs as expert doctors were available and various tests were conducted there. Besides, medicines were also provided to patients, they said.
If the CHC was not brought back here, they would be forced to visit private clinics that charged hefty fees. The residents said the centre could have been shifted to the building next to the institute.
Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has moved the High Court against the shifting of the CHC to Sante Majra. A hearing in the case is scheduled for November 15. Bedi said the centre had been shifted to the Kharar area, several kilometres from here, outside the Mohali limits. This was a betrayal of the residents of Mohali and he would continue to fight it, he added.
