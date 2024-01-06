 No respite from foggy weather in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • No respite from foggy weather in Chandigarh

No respite from foggy weather in Chandigarh

Cold conditions to continue in the tricity over next three days

No respite from foggy weather in Chandigarh

Vehicles ply through dense fog on the Airport Road in Mohali on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: VICKY



Chandigarh, January 5

Residents are not likely to get relief from cold conditions, as dense fog is likely to envelop the tricity over the next three days.

As per the latest forecast by the Weather Department, the tricity is expected to experience mainly cloudy sky with dense to very dense fog from January 5 to 8. There will be generally cloudy sky with likely thundery development or light rain on January 9 and mainly cloudy sky thereafter.

The tricity witnessed dense fog this morning with visibility as low as 50 to 200 m, giving a tough time to school students and office-goers. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature today fell to 14.3°C from 16.4°C recorded yesterday, 4 degrees below normal. The night temperature slightly improved to 6.7°C from 5.7°C reported yesterday. It is a notch less than normal temperature. As per the forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to increase to 19°C by January 9 whereas the minimum is expected to remain around 7°C. — TNS

14 flights cancelled, 19 delayed

  • Fourteen flights, nine departures and five arrivals, were cancelled while 19 flights were delayed due to fog and low visibility at the SBSI Airport in Mohali on Friday.
  • No flight was able to land or take off from the airport till 10:20 am. The flight operations were crippled on Friday morning due to fog as the visibility range at the runway was reduced to 300m at 10:20 am. Till 6:30pm, only 12 flights were on time and the rest were behind schedule or cancelled for the day.
  • The Dubai flights (4:05 pm departure and 2:45 pm arrival) were on time. The Chandigarh-Srinagar flight (5:10 pm) was on time. On Thursday, more than 38 flights were delayed due to fog and low visibility.
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel off Somalia coast

2
Punjab

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

3
Haryana

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

4
Jalandhar

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

5
Diaspora

Hindu temple defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in California in US

6
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

7
Haryana

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

8
Jalandhar

Jalandhar: DSP Dalbir Singh Deol’s murder case solved

9
Punjab

Kamaljit Hayre no longer in fray for post of NRI Sabha chief

10
Punjab

Party leaders skip Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna’s birth anniversary function in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Pirates had boarded the ship in the Arabian Sea, some 850 km...

Governor can’t remove minister without recommendation of Council of Ministers: Supreme Court

Governor can’t remove minister without recommendation of Council of Ministers: Supreme Court

A Bench led by Justice AS Oka upholds a Madras High Court or...

Congress constitutes 5 screening committees to short list candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Congress constitutes 5 screening committees to short list candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Bhakta Charan Das to head screening committee for the cluste...

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

The fresh attack comes after the tableau design submitted by...

Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels

Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels

The order paved the way for hotel’s possession by HPTDC


Cities

View All

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

Advanced Neurosciences Centre at PGI all set for April opening

2 Aadhaars in one name: Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks details in same-sex marriage case

Swachh Survekshan 2023: Chandigarh retains the ‘water plus’ status for 3rd year

236 knives found in SUV, two arrested

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala Police warn those not verifying their tenants

Attempts to pass electricity Bill will be opposed: AIPEF

Police Dept pensioners discuss their demands