No respite from foggy weather in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 5

Residents are not likely to get relief from cold conditions, as dense fog is likely to envelop the tricity over the next three days.

As per the latest forecast by the Weather Department, the tricity is expected to experience mainly cloudy sky with dense to very dense fog from January 5 to 8. There will be generally cloudy sky with likely thundery development or light rain on January 9 and mainly cloudy sky thereafter.

The tricity witnessed dense fog this morning with visibility as low as 50 to 200 m, giving a tough time to school students and office-goers. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature today fell to 14.3°C from 16.4°C recorded yesterday, 4 degrees below normal. The night temperature slightly improved to 6.7°C from 5.7°C reported yesterday. It is a notch less than normal temperature. As per the forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to increase to 19°C by January 9 whereas the minimum is expected to remain around 7°C. — TNS

14 flights cancelled, 19 delayed

Fourteen flights, nine departures and five arrivals, were cancelled while 19 flights were delayed due to fog and low visibility at the SBSI Airport in Mohali on Friday.

No flight was able to land or take off from the airport till 10:20 am. The flight operations were crippled on Friday morning due to fog as the visibility range at the runway was reduced to 300m at 10:20 am. Till 6:30pm, only 12 flights were on time and the rest were behind schedule or cancelled for the day.

The Dubai flights (4:05 pm departure and 2:45 pm arrival) were on time. The Chandigarh-Srinagar flight (5:10 pm) was on time. On Thursday, more than 38 flights were delayed due to fog and low visibility.